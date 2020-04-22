University of Iowa fraternity under investigation after allegedly holding large social gathering

The Sigma Chi chapter allegedly held the event on March 28, just a day after after Governor Reynolds banned social gatherings of ten or more.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is investigating a fraternity chapter after members allegedly held an "unregistered social event" with 30 to 50 people present which would violate university rules as well as the state's ban on gatherings of more than ten people.

According to the university, the Sigma Chi chapter allegedly held the event on March 28.

"We expect and encourage members of our campus community to take COVID-19 seriously, follow guidelines from the governor and the CDC and practice social distancing in order to reduce greater spread of the virus," said Hayley Bruce, UI Assistant Director of Media Relations.

According to Bruce, 12 of the 26 chapter homes are completely closed and the remaining 14 are partially closed, with at least one or more members approved to live in the chapter house for "compelling reasons."