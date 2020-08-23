University of Iowa cook sews hundreds of masks

Elizabeth Jean Bennett has been sewing since she was four years old. Now, as a cook at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, she's using that to give back.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — At a University known for its medical programs, even those not employed at the hospital itself are giving back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bennett says she's sewn over 2,700 masks over the course of the pandemic. She says the support for her mask-making has been so much that her stash of fabric is constantly replenished, just from what people give her.

"They come up to me and hand me gift cards to Joanne's, Bennett said. "Somebody just gave me a whole big, huge Rubbermaid bin of brand new fabric they inherited from a relative that passed."