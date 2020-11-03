University of Iowa moving to online instruction amid COVID-19 outbreak

The university announced they will suspend face-to-face instruction for the two weeks following spring break.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has announced measures to keep its campus community safe in response to concerns over COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

This comes as Drake University and Grinnell College have announced similar moves.

In a letter posted on its website Wednesday, University of Iowa officials said the move will take place for two weeks following spring break. Coronavirus cases have been identified in Johnson County.

Leaders said they will move towards virtual instruction beginning March 23, and continue online courses through at least April 3.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday night that 13 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, while 46 have tested negative and 27 tests are pending.