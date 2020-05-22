University of Iowa 'plans to resume' in-person schooling for fall 2020

The U of I is the first of the Iowa Board of Regents universities to make such an announcement.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is planning to bring students back to campus for face-to-face schooling this fall, the school announced Friday.

Students have been learning virtually since March 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the school believes they will be ready to combat the virus while still having in-person classes come the fall.

The University issued a statement, saying "The University of Iowa plans to resume face-to-face instruction for the fall 2020 semester. The university is committed to the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff and will implement recommended best practices for limiting exposure to COVID-19 in a campus setting."

The U of I is the first of the Board of Regents schools to make that decision; no such announcement has come from Iowa State or UNI as of 5:30 Friday evening.