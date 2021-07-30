The latest: Prairie Meadows to bring back mask requirement

DES MOINES, Iowa — The CDC released new guidelines this week, recommending even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
This includes much of central Iowa—but not Polk county—indicated by the orange and red areas on the map.
Counties in orange represent areas of "substantial" community transmission of the virus (50-99 cases per 100,000 people the past seven days), while counties in red are those with "high" community transmission (100 or more cases per 100,000 people the past seven days).
Legislation passed in May bans schools and local governments from issuing mandating masks in Iowa.
Blank Park Zoo
According to the zoo's website, masks are only required for some of the animal experiences, like feeding giraffes and goats.
Community Christian School (Fort Dodge)
CCS will be closed for cleaning and disinfecting from July 29 through Aug. 4 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The school has not announced any policy changes.
Drake University
Drake is still requiring masks in campus buildings, but in June the university removed the requirement for mask-wearing while outdoors on campus. The campus will otherwise return to normal operations in August with in-person classes and social distancing not required.
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee is not requiring masks, but continues to "strongly encourage" customers to wear masks. Employees who are vaccinated are not required to wear masks.
Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel
Prairie Meadows will bring back the face mask requirement for guests and employees beginning Aug. 1.
"We just think it's a good protection for our employees and our guests if we're proactive and reactivate the mask requirement," Prairie Meadows President & CEO Gary Palmer said.
Iowa Cubs (Principal Park)
Principal Park is not currently planning to change their policies, because the CDC guidelines relate to indoor activities.
"With us being an outdoor venue, or shared indoor/outdoor space with our suites, we have not gotten any word that we need to change our policy," a spokesperson for the park said.
Science Center of Iowa
According to the science center's website, masks are recommended for those who are not vaccinated, but not required.
WATCH: Iowa summer camp shuts down over COVID cases among staff as doctors urge FDA to approve vaccines