The latest: Prairie Meadows to bring back mask requirement

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in some parts of the U.S. Here's how Iowa businesses and venues have responded.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The CDC released new guidelines this week, recommending even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

This includes much of central Iowa—but not Polk county—indicated by the orange and red areas on the map.

Counties in orange represent areas of "substantial" community transmission of the virus (50-99 cases per 100,000 people the past seven days), while counties in red are those with "high" community transmission (100 or more cases per 100,000 people the past seven days).

Legislation passed in May bans schools and local governments from issuing mandating masks in Iowa.

Blank Park Zoo

According to the zoo's website, masks are only required for some of the animal experiences, like feeding giraffes and goats.

Community Christian School (Fort Dodge)

CCS will be closed for cleaning and disinfecting from July 29 through Aug. 4 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The school has not announced any policy changes.

Due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases amongst our children and now staff, CCS school with be closed Thursday, Jul 29... Posted by Community Christian School on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Drake University

Drake is still requiring masks in campus buildings, but in June the university removed the requirement for mask-wearing while outdoors on campus. The campus will otherwise return to normal operations in August with in-person classes and social distancing not required.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is not requiring masks, but continues to "strongly encourage" customers to wear masks. Employees who are vaccinated are not required to wear masks.

Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel

Prairie Meadows will bring back the face mask requirement for guests and employees beginning Aug. 1.

"We just think it's a good protection for our employees and our guests if we're proactive and reactivate the mask requirement," Prairie Meadows President & CEO Gary Palmer said.

Per CDC guidelines, Prairie Meadows will require all guests and employees to wear a face covering effective Sunday, August 1 at 8am. Face masks will be available for purchase at the Gift Shop and hotel pantry.



For more information please visit https://t.co/mW5bSeGG7z. pic.twitter.com/RwJgdD5ZCP — Prairie Meadows (@PrairieMeadows) July 30, 2021

Iowa Cubs (Principal Park)

Principal Park is not currently planning to change their policies, because the CDC guidelines relate to indoor activities.

"With us being an outdoor venue, or shared indoor/outdoor space with our suites, we have not gotten any word that we need to change our policy," a spokesperson for the park said.

Science Center of Iowa

According to the science center's website, masks are recommended for those who are not vaccinated, but not required.