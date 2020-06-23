How to find out if you qualify for federal sick pay due to COVID-19

An online tool from the U.S. Department of Labor can help tell you whether or not you qualify for paid leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The US Department of Labor launched an interactive online tool Tuesday, helping workers determine if they qualify for paid sick leave or extended family or medical leave for reasons due to the coronavirus.

Through a series of questions, the tool can tell whether or not the paid leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act apply to their employer.

The FFCRA requires certain employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave to their employees if they can't work because a healthcare professional advised them to self-quarantine because of COVID-19, or are awaiting a diagnosis for symptoms.

Employees are also eligible if they can't work because of quarantines or stay-at-home orders on the federal, state or local level.

Paid sick leave may also be available to workers caring for someone subject to a quarantine order, self-quarantining based on a healthcare provider's advice or caring for a child whose school, place of care or child care provider is closed or unavailable due to the coronavirus.

Up to 10 additional weeks of expanded family or medical leave may also be available for workers forced to miss work to care for their kids because the pandemic has closed, or made unavailable, their school, place of care or child care provider.

