A closer look | The history of US vaccine development

In just a few weeks, the first Iowans will likely receive a dose of the newly-developed COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is in British hospitals Monday, and on Tuesday they'll start vaccinating.

The Food and Drug Administration is meeting this week to approve the company's emergency use authorization request in the United States.

Dr. Amy Bix, professor of history at Iowa State University, spoke with Local 5 about the history of U.S. vaccine development.

Local 5 News: This coronavirus vaccine will be given out to states and that'll likely continue through next year. So has a rollout of this scale ever been done before?

Bix: Nothing really quite like this. Vaccines of course have been tremendously important throughout modern history, and particularly the polio vaccine was incredibly influential, making a difference for basically the entire population in terms of providing protection from an extremely serious disease.

But what's unique here is first of all the speed with which this vaccine has been developed and then in particular trying to get it as quickly as possible to as many adults as possible.

Local 5: So there's some understanding as to why a lot of people are really skeptical about this about ... how quickly it has been developed and is being rolled out.

But what can we as a public learn from the efforts with eradicating polio?

Bix: Well the exciting thing about polio really was the dedication that people poured into it, in particular, you had President Franklin Delano Roosevelt who had been struck with polio as an adult.

And the March of Dimes campaign at the time was extremely influential and afterwards in terms of raising money to help victims of polio, so that's the exciting thing there. But really it's almost until coronavirus it was very difficult almost for my students for example to imagine the sheer terror that the idea of polio struck parents in particular, the fears that the children might be infected.