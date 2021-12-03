Drake Harkin Center, Hy-Vee holding 2nd dose vaccine clinic Friday morning

The clinic is only for Polk County residents who need their second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The clinic will run from 8:15-10:45 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County residents needing their second Moderna dose will have a chance to finish their series Friday morning at the Drake Harkin Center.

From 8:15-10:45 a.m., Hy-Vee and Drake will host a clinic for those needing their second dose of the Moderna vaccine. They will only offer the Moderna vaccine to Polk County residents needing their second shot.

Appointments must be made online in advance. Click/tap this link to schedule an appointment.

Hy-Vee asks people to be patient and not call their Hy-Vee Pharmacy since they do not have access to schedule appointments that are not available online.