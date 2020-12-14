5 things to know about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

You have a lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Local 5 is On Your Side to answer them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As truckloads of the Pfizer vaccine are sent across the nation, many have questions about it.

The Pfizer vaccine is being distributed across the nation.

The United States is the sixth country to authorize the Pfizer vaccine and begin administering it to citizens

Trucks began to deliver the vaccine on Sunday morning to nearly 150 distribution centers across the country.

An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

The vaccine requires two doses spaced 21 days apart

The majority of COVID-19 vaccines will require two doses, but the number of days between the doses varies.

The Pfizer vaccine will be spaced 21 days apart.

The Pfizer vaccine has a 95% efficacy rate.

This efficacy rate means that the vaccine will offer good protection against COVID-19.

Vaccine efficacy is the percentage reduction of disease in a vaccinated group of people compared to an unvaccinated group.

The vaccine has side effects.

Side effects from the Pfizer vaccine include body aches and a fever.

It's not a bad sign to have these side effect, but means the vaccine is working in your body.

These people won't be getting the Pfizer vaccine

Pregnant women, kids younger than 16, immunocompromised people and those who have a history of severe allergic reactions will not get the vaccine.