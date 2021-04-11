'It's like Christmas to us today': Family of Ankeny triplets reacts to approval of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

Brenna, Annaliese, and Lucy Kamps all received their first dose of Pfizer on Thursday after "601 days" of taking precautions from the virus

URBANDALE, Iowa — Lucy Kamps can't believe how this pandemic has changed her.

"I never, never thought I'd say that I miss school," said Lucy." I miss the whole amazing seven hours of it."

A sentiment shared by her sister, Annaliese.

"It was just different because we couldn't do the things we were used to doing," said Annaliese.

But Thursday felt different for the pair of 11-year-olds.

"I was nervous but excited," said Annaliese.

"I wasn't nervous. I was just excited," added Lucy.

The sisters received their first COVID-19 vaccination at the Medicap in Urbandale. Both sisters say it's a weight off their shoulders to protect someone they love.

"It's just kind of hard because we had to be pretty, really careful because my sister has cerebral palsy," said Annaliese. "So we've had to be really careful because we can't risk her getting anything."

Annaliese and Lucy aren't twins, but triplets with their sister Brenna.

"It's really just turned our lives upside down," said mom their Angie. "These last I think it's 601 days last time I checked. Just the level of security we've had to have just to keep her safe has been very intense. And so just knowing that the vaccine was coming in, it's... it's like Christmas to us today."

And just like any Christmas, this day came with gifts.

"We're just looking forward to being able to take them to school to hear about their days when they come home," said Angie. "To be able to get a little bit more normalcy in our work schedules, and be able to socialize."

"I want to be able to go see my grandparents and hug my great grandparents," said Lucy. "See my friends, do sleepovers. I'm really excited because I know that vaccines are the best way to get back to it. And now I've got it!"