Goodbye, COVID! | Older Iowans finally receive their first vaccine dose

Around 75 residents at Beaverdale Estates rolled up their sleeves for their first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Since Feb. 1, older Iowans at the independent living community Beaverdale Estates anxiously awaited their turn to be vaccinated.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, they're now waiting for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Medicap Pharmacy gave Leroy Bell, 75, his first dose.

“Oh, I'm feeling very good! Yeah, it’s fine," said Bell. "I’m glad we’re getting it.”

Nearly 75 residents rolled up their sleeves to get the vaccine, including, 101-year-old, Mary Brandt.

“She gives a very good shot. You don’t even notice it really," Brandt explained.

Across the room from Brandt was Lois Kerns, 99. She was one of the very first pharmacists in the state.

“I think it’s wonderful and I’m hoping that the vaccine will slow it down and eventually stop it," said Kerns.

"We know there's a long road ahead here, but the residents here have been so excited for this vaccine," said Rebecca Baskstrom, sales leader at Beaverdale Estates. "It's something we've all been looking forward to."