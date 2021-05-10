Can you ask someone working in your home if they've had the COVID vaccine?

Homeowners have the right to ask a potential contractor or anyone else who works inside their home if they've been vaccinated or to wear a face covering.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More and more folks are opening their homes back up as the vaccine rollout continues.

For some this may mean small gatherings of fully-vaccinated friends and family, but others are probably getting some much-needed work done around the house with contractors or plumbers.

It brings up the question of whether or not you can ask them to put a mask on while in your home or if they've gotten their COVID-19 vaccines.

In short, you have the right to ask whoever is working in your home if they have gotten their vaccine.

"When it comes to protecting the people in your own home, you can ask anybody to do whatever you want," said Chris Coleman with the Better Business Bureau in Iowa.

Homeowners have the right to ask a potential contractor or anyone else who works inside their home if they've been vaccinated or to wear a face covering.

"In the marketplace, we have to speak with our wallets, a little bit our checkbooks, and we just don't hire and pay people who don't abide by the rules that we have," Coleman said.

There is something to keep in mind: you can ask the question, but the person working in your home doesn't have to answer you. It's also a business's right to refuse to do work for you.

Coleman suggested putting these types of stipulations in writing to avoid miscommunication later down the line.