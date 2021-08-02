What are the differences between the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?

While none of the vaccines have been tested on children or pregnant women, Johnson & Johnson has the lowest reported efficacy.

Right now pharmacists, doctors and nurses are administering two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

But there could soon be a third: Johnson & Johnson.

Number of doses

For Moderna and Pfizer, you have to get two shots for full effectiveness, but for Johnson & Johnson, you'll only need one dose.

The second category: what's actually in the vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna use what's called messenger RNA or mRNA. They are proteins that activate an immune response.

Johnson & Johnson went down a different path, using dead virus to activate spike proteins and evoke an immune response.

Vaccine efficacy

This is the measurement of how well the vaccine performs under ideal conditions.

Pfizer showed 95% efficacy and Moderna 94%.

Johnson & Johnson had the lowest efficacy rate at 66%.

None of these vaccines had been tested on women who were pregnant or breastfeeding and none of them were tested on teenagers or children.