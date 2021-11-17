"The other operations of the jail are already short staff. It's getting to the point where its very very concerning."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After evading a COVID-19 outbreak for a year and a half, the Scott County Jail is finally feeling the full effects of the virus. 25 inmates and 5 correctional officers tested positive for the virus.

It’s down to 12 inmates still quarantining, but all five correctional officers are still out. Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane says the problem became clear when an inmate that had been in the jail for several of months tested positive.

“We knew the virus had made it past our preventative measures and into general population and we had a problem at that point,” Lane said.

It’s causing correctional officers to have to put in extra work now. Lane estimates correctional officers put in a collective 36 hours of overtime everyday.

“Over time starts to look like 16 hour shifts and they turn into multiple 16 hour shifts per week per correctional officers,” Lane said. “And that is very very draining on your staff.”

Staff are now filling in on roles like preparing meals. It’s something inmates typically do, but since one of the inmates who tested positive worked in the kitchen, the whole staff is quarantining.

“It keeps our food production and service able to provide about 1,000 meals a day,” Lane said.

One thing now being done to help lessen the burden on staff is the decision to cater inmate meals instead of having correctional officers prepare them, but it comes at a price.

“It’s about one dollar to a dollar and twenty cents per meal per inmate in the Scott County Jail with the inmates making the meal, but at this point we’re paying 11 dollars a meal to have them brought in,” Lane said.

Even so, some staff members are still needed to divvy those meals out. It lessens staff in other areas of the jail, causing major concern for Sheriff Lane.

“As things are turning out now it’s coming down to the correctional officers to make sure every single thing in the Scott County Jail is taking place at this given time and that has been very burdensome,” Lane said.

Another thing Lane is hoping to do is increase medical staff in the jail. Another modification correctional officers are working with now is the responsibility of sometimes passing out medication to inmates as well.