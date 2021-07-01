COVID vaccination rates tapering off in central Iowa

In Polk and Story counties, about 50% of the population is vaccinated. But vaccination rates have dropped significantly in the last few weeks.

IOWA, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from June 30

COVID-19 vaccination rates are dropping across the country.

In Iowa, 45.5% of the total population is completely vaccinated, according to data listed on the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus dashboard.

Vaccine administration reached its peak in the state in April with more than 50,000 doses administered on April 7. As of Thursday evening, IDPH reports Johnson County has the most residents who are fully vaccinated with 57.4%.

Here in central Iowa, most counties are nearing 40%.

Polk County, Iowa's most populous county, is at 49.6%. Its peak in vaccinations also happened in April, shortly after the state opened vaccine eligibility to all adult Iowans.

Dr. Ambrose Munro with MercyOne told Local 5 the dip in vaccine administration could be due to the successful vaccination rates at the start of the rollout.

"A lot of that is because we did really well at getting our elderly and sick populations early on," Munro said. "And I think the motivation for healthy people over the age of 12 up to 30 hasn't been quite as strong to get in and get the vaccine."

Munro said the vaccine clinic at MercyOne Urbandale is open until July 14. All primary care doctors will continue to provide vaccines as needed.

Up in Story County is a similar case of vaccine administration tapering.

The county has vaccinated 50.2% of its population so far, but less than 500 people per day since June 1 have gotten a dose each day.

The county's strategy to get more people vaccinated? Reaching the people where they are.