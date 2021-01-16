Iowa vaccine distribution plan still on track, health department says

The Iowa Department of Public Health says they spoke with the CDC about expected increases in vaccine allocation Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's top health officials say the state is still moving forward with its targeted vaccination plan despite reports of vaccine shortages and slow rollouts in the United States.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) spoke with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about expected increases in vaccine allocation, according to the Friday press release from the IDPH.

The release doesn't disclose if Iowa is receiving fewer vaccines than expected, but it does say the state will continue to move forward with its targeted plan "to ensure a swift and equitable" vaccination process.

"Throughout the vaccine campaign, it has been the goal of IDPH to keep Iowans informed with accurate and confirmed details," says the release. "We will continue to monitor and evaluate updated allocation information during this time when the situation remains fluid."

Iowa's current allocation numbers can be found on the CDC's website.

Iowa is still in Phase 1A for vaccinations. Starting Feb. 1, the IDPH will expand to Phase 1B, which includes Iowans age 75 and older, as well as other high-risk populations.