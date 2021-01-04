The do's and don'ts of booking vaccine appointments

Everyone in Iowa will be eligible to get vaccinated starting Monday. Here's what you need to know to snag an appointment.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting April 5, all Iowans 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's what you need to know before signing up for an appointment.

Only book 1 appointment

With vaccine appointments opening up to the whole state, it will likely be more difficult to find availability.

"We're asking people to be patient the same way we were eight, 10, and 12 weeks ago," Hy-Vee Public Relations Director Christina Gayman said. "We're going to be in another situation where there is going to be plenty of vaccine coming but we're asking people to be patient as they search for appointments."

To make the process simpler, keep the following things in mind.

Do

Frequently check websites for appointments because they open up sporadically

Keep an eye on stores social media pages for vaccine appointment updates

Check the Vaccine Hunter's website for information about available appointments

Have your information ready when scheduling appointments

Don't

Book more than one appointment

Plan on getting your second dose (if applicable) at a different location

Call unless you are unable to use or access a computer

Priority Groups

Part of a priority group and still struggling to get an appointment?

Hy-Vee has partnered with 2-1-1 to help Iowans 65 and older or those with pre-existing health conditions sign up for appointments if they're having trouble finding one.

If you fit that description and need help getting signed up, call 2-1-1.