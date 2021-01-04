Stores offering free laminating services for COVID vaccine cards

The Ankeny Staples location told Local 5 people should laminate their cards after their second dose. They're doing this service for free until July.

ANKENY, Iowa — The majority of Iowans will soon have a COVID-19 vaccination card to prove they've gotten their shot— which means it may be possible they need to bring their cards with them to certain places later on.

The Iowa Department of Public Health told Local 5 Iowans should keep their vaccine card as safe as they can, but didn't specify how.

Some businesses, like the Staples in Ankeny, are helping folks protect their cards from damage by offering free laminating services.

Staples is offering to do this until the end of July.

"We noticed there was a need in customers wanting to protect their COVID-19 vaccination records," said Matthew Johnson, general manager of the Ankeny Staples. "Obviously, they’re going to need it in the future. Whether it’s to travel by plane or go to sporting events or concerts again.”

Johnson explained they see more than 20 people a day wanting their vaccine card laminated.

There are a few things to note before using this service. Johnson recommends folks be fully vaccinated before laminating their cards.

“So, you’re not going to want to laminate it until you have both of them on there because it will ruin your card after you do it on your first dose," said Johnson.

Another thing to check for is if the card has a thermal sticker on it. Laminating the card with the sticker on it could damage the card. It's recommended to make a copy of the card with the sticker on it and laminate the copy instead of the original.

Staples isn't the only retailer offering a service like this.

Office Depot said it will offer lamination services for vaccine cards for free through Saturday, July 25. Customers can visit Office Depot or OfficeMax store and provide coupon code "52516714" at checkout for the free service.

Folks should also refrain from posting pictures of their card to social media, according to the Federal Trade Commission. This is because personal information is on the card, like the person's full name, date of birth and the location where they got their vaccine.