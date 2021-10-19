Colin Powell's death sparks surge of misleading information on COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

While critics say the former Secretary of State's death shows the ineffectiveness of vaccines, health experts point to his underlying conditions and advanced age.

IOWA, USA — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents, died Monday morning of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

While Powell's family said he was fully vaccinated for COVID-19, a longtime aide confirmed he also had multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer that hurts the body's ability to fight infections. Patients with multiple myeloma are considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19.

"He's also over 80," said MercyOne infectious disease specialist Dr. Ravi Vemuri. "He was at high risk for getting an infection, even with vaccination."

A recent study of showed only 45% of patients with multiple myeloma had an adequate immune response after getting vaccinated, with only 22% having a partial response.

"If the effectiveness of the vaccine is around 90% for patients in general in the community, in those patients may decrease to 50% or even lower than 50%," said UnityPoint Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Leyla Best.

Dr. Vemuri estimates roughly 80% of his COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Of the remaining 20% who are vaccinated, he said it's clear to see what they have in common.

"In excess of 95% of those individuals are in some way immune-compromised or are elderly," Vemuri said.

CDC data shows what the country is experiencing when it comes to breakthrough cases and deaths. As of October 12th, 2021: 187 million Americans were vaccinated. Of that population, 7,178 breakthrough cases were reported to end in death. Meaning roughly .004% of vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19. Of that small percentage, roughly 85% (6,104) were 65 years or older.

"This is why it's so important in those patients we always recommend to have everybody surrounding them to get vaccinated to protect them because unfortunately, their immune system is not able to build up response to the vaccines in general," said Dr. Best.

WATCH | Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman, dies from COVID-19 complications

Health officials urge everyone to continue to practice mitigation strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19: