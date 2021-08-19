Des Moines health care workers protest vaccine mandates among hospital systems

Close to 300 health care workers along with their families and other supporters gathered outside Methodist Medical Center to protest vaccine mandates.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Health care workers in the Des Moines metro gathered along with other supporters Thursday afternoon to protest hospital systems mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

UnityPoint, MercyOne and Broadlawns Medical Center announced they will be requiring all staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 earlier this month. Those who don't are in danger of losing their jobs.

The group of protestors told Local 5 they are fighting for their medical freedom. They said Thursday's rally wasn't about being for or against vaccines, but rather their employers forcing them to choose between getting a vaccine or losing their job.

"We don't want to be labeled like, 'you were COVID deniers,' or 'we don't care,' anything like that. This is just strictly about medical freedom and the right to choose," said Kari Gates. " And it's awesome to see all these people out here supporting all this because we're not alone. There's a lot more people like us and you think."

Some at the event said they were already out of a job because they chose to not get vaccinated. Others said they are rethinking their career in health care because of the mandates.

Another portion of folks said they got the vaccine because they couldn't afford to be out of a job.

"I've been a healthcare worker for 28 years, and I'm looking to leave health care if they're going to mandate it. My fear is leaving what I love and what I do and [am] good at," said Lori Boothroyd. "And I feel that the Lord has called me to do and then go somewhere else and have it mandated there as well because we lost our fight for medical freedom."

Demonstrators have more rallies planned at MercyOne and Broadlawns in the metro later this month. They said they will continue to fight the requirements issued by employers.

This all comes as the U.S. experiences another surge in COVID activity. The Delta variant is more transmissible than the original strain and dominates cases.

Polk County officials met Thursday afternoon to discuss trends and urge the public to get vaccinated to help limit the stress on the metro hospital systems.