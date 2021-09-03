DMPA to require vaccines for its performers, staff and volunteers

All staffers, performers and volunteers will need a COVID-19 vaccine moving forward.

Des Moines Performing Arts will now require its staff and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming season.

DMPA tells Local 5 they announced the change Thursday. Jonathan Brendemuehl, the director of communications for the group, says the move is designed so that it is consistent across all of its shows.

DMPA runs the Des Moines Civic Center, the Temple Theatre, Cowles Commons and the Stoner Theater in Des Moines.

