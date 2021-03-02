Des Moines man details struggle to find a vaccine appointment

Iowans with disabilities are not eligible for the vaccine yet, but since John Temple is 65, he is included in Phase 1B.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Frustrations about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment continue to grow, both for those searching for a slot and those administering the doses.

John Temple is quadriplegic. A spinal injury caused him to use 30% of his lung capacity.

For Iowans with disabilities, the vaccine can mean a huge difference for their health and safety.

“Phase 1B Tier 2 is supposed to include people with disabilities living in group homes and their staff," explained Laura Gibson, interim executive director for Central Iowa Centers for Independent Living (CICIL).

There is not a set date for when that tier will begin.

However, Temple is eligible for the vaccine now since he is 65 years old.

Temple said the biggest obstacle with trying to get the vaccine is simply signing up for it.

“It seems like you have to be a computer wiz to get on the website and get signed up on time," Temple said. "The forms are so lengthy that by the time you fill them out, the vaccines are gone.”

Temple and his wife Annie have tried to sign up on the Polk County Health Department website nearly 30 times since Phase 1B began on Monday.

“With my lung capacity, even if I catch a cold, it could be life-threatening," Temple explained.

"So, the idea of catching something like COVID-19 is really frightening.”