COVID vaccine clinic targets central Iowa's AAPI community

The event featured translators for nine separate languages to help community members get their questions answered.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Filipino-American Society of Iowa hosted a vaccine clinic on Saturday to help offer peace of mind to Iowa's Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Bill Lu was one of the volunteers helping vaccine-seekers get their questions answered at the clinic. An immigrant himself, he served as a Mandarin translator; translators for eight other languages, including Burmese and Tagalog, were also available.

"When I was five, I moved to the States. And obviously it took a little bit to get ahold of the language," Lu said.

Now, Lu is helping others, including fellow immigrants, through a process that can be scary for some. Luisita McBurney, founder of the Filipino-American Society of Iowa, said events like the clinic play an important role in helping community members overcome that fear.

"We hear that some people in our community if they see a person like us, the same color, they're... more likely to come forward when they know the people that are hosting," McBurney said.

Providing that help can go a long way. Lu hopes today's clinic attendees left not only with the vaccine, but also with feeling a sense of community.

"I want them to know, hey, even though you're new in our country, new in our city, we still have people that can speak your language, and kind of feel a little bit less intimidating," Lu said.

If you're still in need of a shot but weren't able to make it out today, you've still got a chance. The Filipino-American Society of Iowa will hold another clinic with the same services available on Feb. 26 at Corinthian Baptist Church.