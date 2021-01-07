Free state fair tickets, chance to win $50,000 for those who get vaccinated at 'Out to Lunch'

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Thursday's "Out to Lunch" event in Des Moines will get you two free tickets to the Iowa State Fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from July 1.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is incentivizing "Out to Lunch" attendees to get vaccinated Thursday.

Anyone who gets the vaccine at the event will receive two state fair tickets and entry into a drawing for $50,000.

The free event is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature food trucks, vendors and live music.

Nurses will be stationed on High Street between Seventh and Eighth streets. Anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at no cost and with no appointment required.

Those who get the vaccine will be able to get their second does at the Polk County Health department 21 days later.