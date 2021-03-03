WATCH LIVE: Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference

As of Wednesday morning, 349,744 individuals have started their vaccine series and 186,759 individuals have completed their series in Iowa.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to update the public on Iowa's COVID-19 response from the Iowa PBS studio in Johnston at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration Sunday.

Last week, Reynolds said Iowa would receive some of those doses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 25,600 doses will be sent to Iowa for the week of March 1.

In a press conference with the Polk County Health Department Tuesday, officials said Johnson & Johnson doses will be sent to 17 counties with high numbers of manufacturing facilities.

As of Wednesday morning:

337,594 Iowans have tested positive

5,501 have died

The 7-day test positivity rate is 4.2%; the 14-day test positivity rate is 4.4%

723,262 total vaccine doses have been administered in the state

Outbreaks at long-term care facilities continue to dip with just 12 facilities reporting outbreaks as of Wednesday morning.

Hospitalizations have danced around 200 over the last week, but as of Wednesday, there are just 191 Iowans in the hospital with COVID-19.

Stream the press conference on YouTube