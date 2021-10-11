Greene County Attorney recommends board of supervisors defy federal vaccine mandate

Thomas Laehn said he is concerned federal law and procedures were not followed in the creation of the mandate.

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — In his role as the Greene County attorney, Thomas Laehn advises the county's board of supervisors. On Monday, he recommended the county should not follow the federal OSHA vaccine mandate.

"There are certain policy areas that are reserved for the states, one of which is vaccination policies," said Laehn. "Historically this has been the province of the states."

Laehn, a Libertarian, said his recommendation is in no way a partisan move. He's concerned federal law and procedures were not followed in the creation of the mandate.

"My concerns, that are primarily constitutional in nature, [are] that this violates the principle of federalism," said Laehn. "Based on my training and experience and study of the law, this is unconstitutional. I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, I will not aid and abet the implementation of an unconstitutional rule."

Laehn's understanding is employers who don't follow the mandate could be fined over $13,000 per violation, up to $130,000. A number that could be multiplied for multiple employees who violate the order. That money would come directly from the county.

"I'm an elected official. So, as the federal government [claims] that if I don't abide by this vaccine mandate, I will be physically removed from my office as an elected official. And that's just outrageous to me. That one layer of government should not have the power to destroy another layer of government and the power to find is the power to destroy," he said.