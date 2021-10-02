With no way to socially distance, Iowa salon owners await their turn for the vaccine

Salon owners tell Local 5 they want to ensure the clients who sit in their chairs are safe.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On a regular day at Allegory salon, you can catch Dan Frye and his wife Dawn clipping, cutting, and styling. The husband and wife duo own the salon in the East Village in Des Moines, and said it’s their life’s work to make people feel good about themselves.

“The best feeling in the world is when someone looks in the mirror and they have a new outlook on their self-image,” said Dan. “It’s just an amazing feeling that I don’t think ever gets old.”

However, COVID-19 has made it tricky to do their jobs safely. They keep everything sanitized and wear masks, but there’s just no way they can social distance.

“We work in really close proximity,” Dan said. “We’re always within that six-feet bubble. Cutting bangs and things like that— we’re right in their face.”

Last year, hair salons were among the first to close, and the last to reopen. Now, stylists feel they’re left in the dark as to when they might be eligible to get the vaccine.

“We are wondering when we can get it because we work with some at-risk people,” said Dan. “So we’re worried about our clients who are at-risk us potentially exposing them because we haven’t had access to the vaccine to ensure their safety.”

Dan’s concerns are echoed by others in his industry. Chelsea Barry, who owns Wildflower Salon in North Liberty, has similar concerns.

“I’m fighting for the option to get vaccinated, for the guests that sit in my chair,” said Barry, in a post shared on Facebook last week.

She said that she’s especially concerned for people who are immunocompromised, and doesn’t understand why some government workers who are able to socially distance themselves received one before hairstylists.

“I understand that a lot of people are trying to receive one, but when I hear people who work from home were able to get one..it really just pecks at me to speak up,” she said in the post.

Dan Frye says he’s not just concerned about the salon industry.

“I do worry about a couple industries that I think are pretty important,” he said. “I definitely think like the hospitality industries and the food service industries would be very important [to vaccinate].”

Local 5 reached out to the Iowa Department of Public Health to see if hair stylists have been named in any of the phases of the vaccine rollout. A spokesperson sent the descriptions for the next phase, 1C, which includes people under 65 with pre-existing medical conditions, adding, “I don’t have anything specific to salon workers unless they are eligible as outlined in any of Phase 1B or 1C.”