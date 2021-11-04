Iowa health care workers battle vaccine mandates

As employer and federal mandates expand across the country, some unvaccinated employees have fought to keep their jobs.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Earlier this month, the Biden Administration expanded vaccine mandates to include more workers across the country, and many health care workers were among the first to be required to get the shot.

Those mandates, however, have been met with resistance.

"I love being a nurse. I just love taking care of people and just love my job. I love where I work," said Kari Hartpence, who has been a nurse for 10 years.

As the vaccine has become more available and mandates expanded, she's chosen not to get vaccinated. She said she is feeling the impact of that decision.

"Last year, we were heroes, and oh, thank you so much. And now, nope, 'Get this shot, or you're fired,'" said Hartpence.

Hartpence has been leading the fight against mandates, organizing rallies outside of Iowa hospitals.

"You'd feel like you were alone and I might be crazy, you know it, but there are a lot of people who feel the same way I do," she said.

She also said her job was on the line after initially getting denied a religious exemption.

"I was told that my job would go into a jeopardy status, and that means that they would post my job. And as soon as they found my replacement, they would give me two weeks' notice and fire me," she said.

Gina Spampinato, a certified nurse's assistant in western Iowa, said she is facing a similar uncertainty.

"I've been put on unpaid leave through December 31 at this at the end of this year, at which time, I'm being told they will then decide what to do from that," said Spampinato.

Other health care workers said they have left the field over the mandates.

"I don't feel like anybody else should be able to force you to get a vaccine to keep your livelihood," said Brandy Klein, a former health care worker.

Daniella Peterson continues to fight the mandates despite leaving the medical field.

"I'm not going to stop fighting for people's rights, even though I no longer work in health care, because healthcare again is just the first stop. It's everybody else's behind us," she said.

The Biden Administration, however, has stated the vaccines will save lives.

In a statement released earlier this month, the White House said, "More vaccinations are needed to save lives, protect the economy, and accelerate the path out of the pandemic."