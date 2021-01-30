Here's how to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in Iowa

Iowans should contact their county health department and not individual clinics or facilities in order to keep phone lines clear and vaccine schedules update.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Feb. 1, Iowa will officially start vaccinating those eligible in Phase 1B.

Iowa began vaccinating health care workers and long-term care residents and their caretakers in December. As of Jan. 28, 234,653 doses have been administered to the state. 222,965 were administered to Iowans.

Phase 1B is split into five tiers, but those 65 years and older can get vaccinated throughout the entire phase.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the updated 1B pain just over a week ago. Before her announcement, the phase was reserved for Iowans 75 years and older.

Some county public health departments have already started vaccinating those 65 and older, like Polk and Dallas.

However, the demand far exceeds the supply of vaccine allotted to the state, with some counties saying they may not be able to start vaccinating Phase 1B on Feb. 1.

During Reynolds' press conference on Jan. 27, the governor urged Iowans to remain patient as the state slowly accumulates more doses to distribute to local health departments.

Below is a look at vaccine allocation since Dec. 14. The Moderna vaccine wasn't shipped on that day since it wasn't approved for emergency use at that time.

Vaccines allocated to the state then get distributed to county health departments.

These departments then determine where residents can go to get their vaccination by distributing vaccine to pharmacies and other providers.

Where to get vaccinated

Local 5 looked into several central Iowa counties to see where folks can get vaccinated.

Iowa Department of Public Health dashboard

The dashboard below lists every vaccine provider available in each county with just a click/tap.

Local 5 has also compiled links to central Iowa county public health departments and other information to know before getting vaccinated.

NOTE: Iowans looking to get vaccinated are advised to contact their county health department and not individual clinics or facilities in order to keep phone lines clear and vaccine schedules updated. Primary care physicians are allowed to directly contact patients to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Boone County

Boone County residents who are eligible for the vaccine will be able to get their shot through Boone County Public Health and Boone County Hospital.

The county has a Facebook page for residents to refer to for the latest updates on vaccine allocation and COVID-19 activity.

Those eligible to schedule an appointment can call 515-433-8299 (VAXX).

Dallas County

Dallas County residents have several locations to get vaccinated, four Hy-Vee locations, the Adel Health Mart Pharmacy and the Medicap Pharmacy in Dallas Center.

The county is ready to vaccinate folks within Phase 1B. However, appointments are limited due to the low supply.

Here is the list with links to schedule an appointment:

Appointments for the week of Feb. 1-5 are booked at the Adel Health Mart and Medicap Pharmacy. Residents can check and see if appointments are open at the other locations by visiting the Dallas County Health Department's website.

Jasper County

The Jasper County Public Health website lists two locations for folks 65 and older to get vaccinated.

Appointments can be made at the Medicap Pharmacy in Newton by clicking/tapping this link.

The Newton Clinic is also administering vaccines in Jasper County. For information about the clinic's vaccine, text "covidimm" to 641-792-2112.

More updates can be found on the department's Facebook page.

Madison County

The Madison County Public Health department is updating residents on vaccine information via their Facebook page.

Local 5 could locate a list of locations for residents to be vaccinated, but did find that Medicap - Central Iowa will offer appointments.

However, they are booked for the first week of February.

The department posted a list of places to keep tabs on for further updates on vaccine appointments and news:

Marion County

Marion County is vaccinating residents with the Moderna vaccine by appointment only. The county's health department is administering the doses to community members that are eligible for them.

The county is still planning for Phase 1B vaccinations. Once they are aware of how much they are allotted, they will notify residents via social media and their website.

Those with questions can email the department at covid-19@marioncountyiowa.gov.

Marshall County

The Marshall County Public Health Department regularly posts updates to their Facebook page on COVID-19 information.

There are eight sites for residents to be vaccinated. The embed towards the top of this section lists out their addresses and website links to schedule an appointment.

Polk County

It may be a while before all eligible residents are vaccinated in Iowa's largest county. The Polk County Health Department began vaccinating those 65 years and older on Jan. 21.

The county has 16 locations for folks to be vaccinated. Appointments can be made with the health department or other pharmacy partners with the links below:

First responders and PreK-12 school staff can be vaccinated starting Feb. 1. However, appointments for that week were booked within 10 minutes.

The department asks residents to check on social media and the Polk County Health Department website frequently for updates.

Attention: All #COVIDVaccination appointments at Polk County Health Department are filled for next week. pic.twitter.com/XiNETBlATo — Polk County Health (@polkcohealth) January 29, 2021

Story County

Story County Public Health lists several locations on its website for where residents can get the vaccine.

More updates from the department can be found on the Mary Greeley Medical Center's Facebook page.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services has an online OneDrive folder with important information on COVID-19 vaccinations for the county.