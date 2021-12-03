How are Iowa counties vaccinating homebound residents?

Some counties have plans, but homebound folks should contact their primary care provider or county health department for further assistance.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the past week, Local 5 called various central Iowa county health departments to find out how they're approaching homebound residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's what we found:

Polk County

Iowa's largest county is relying on managed care companies to deliver vaccines to their patients. Those care providers will reach out to the county about patients and then they get the vaccine.

Dallas County

Like Polk County, Dallas County is relying on managed care companies to deliver vaccines to their patients.

Story County

Residents should call the county health department to register for the vaccine. The county will send a nurse to administer their shot.

Webster County

Residents should call the county health department to register for the vaccine. The county will send a nurse to administer their shot.

Jasper County

Jasper County hasn't received any requests from homebound residents, so they do not have a plan in place as of Friday.

My county isn't listed here

If you are a homebound individual and are eligible for the vaccine, reach out to your primary care provider, managed care provider or the county health department for assistance.

There isn't a statewide system to sign up for the vaccine, but the Iowa Department of Public Health does have a website for Iowans to find more information on providers in their county. Click/tap here for that information.