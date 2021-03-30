Hy-Vee warns against double-booking vaccine appointments

With expanded eligibility starting April 5, securing a single appointment for your dose is all you need to do to get the shot.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Vaccine demand in Iowa continues to be greater than the supply, and Hy-Vee says because of that they are seeing some people book more than one appointment for one dose.

That could be keeping the shot away from somebody else, however.

“It is taking a scheduling slot from someone else online who is looking for an appointment," said Christina Gayman, the director of public relations for Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee explained they will not post appointments online if they do not physically have the vaccine.

"There's no reason to schedule more than one appointment for one dose in fear of not getting vaccinated or whatever it may be," Gayman said.

Once you book an appointment, you will receive a confirmation and a confirmation email.

At the beginning of the first vaccinations, double-scheduling appointments happened often.

With the general public able to schedule appointments starting April 5, the company is warning Iowans not to book two appointments. Hy-Vee will call someone on a waiting list if a spot becomes available.

“We are asking that people just not even attempt it to begin with because we will have vaccine for them," Gayman said. "If there’s an appointment available and they get a confirmation, we will have vaccine.”

If you have scheduled more than one appointment, you should call and cancel one of them.