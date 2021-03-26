Hy-Vee partnering with 2-1-1 to host mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Des Moines on April 3

The clinic will be at Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. Appointments can be made through 2-1-1.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday evening, Hy-Vee announced they will host Polk County's first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines on Saturday, April 3.

The address for the center is 833 Fifth Avenue in Des Moines.

The clinic will be for those 65 years and older and those 18-64 years old with underlying health conditions who have barriers to scheduling a vaccine appointment or who do not have internet access.

Those seeking appointments can call 2-1-1 to sign up starting now. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day for folks to sign up for appointments.

Callers should press "9" when calling 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment. Translation services are available.

The vaccine administered for this clinic will be Pfizer. This clinic will be for first doses. A second-dose clinic will be held on April 24 at the same location.

Those who get appointments for this clinic will have the same time slot for their first and second dose. So if you sign up for an appointment at 10 a.m. for April 3, your second appointment will be at 10 a.m. on April 24.

For those who need transportation, DART will be running services for those heading to vaccine appointments for free. Free parking will also be available.

It's recommended that folks bring their insurance card or Medicare information as well as a photo ID. Those without insurance will still be able to get the vaccine.