Hy-Vee, CVS, Walgreens prepare to offer vaccines for kids 5-11

The Iowa Department of Public Health expects 99,000 children vaccination doses to arrive in the state by Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health estimates approximately 284,000 Iowans fall into this age group. The state's initial shipment of children's doses is 99,000, which should all arrive by Thursday.

The vaccines will go to county health departments and other local vaccine providers for administration. Pediatricians, rural health care centers, pharmacies and family medical clinics will all be points of care for the vaccine administration.

Polk County Health Department starts children vaccinations on Thursday. You can register for an appointment here.

Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames said Wednesday morning they are not currently offering kids vaccine appointments, but they "anticipate having supply on Friday, November 5 for appointments."

Appointments at Mary Greeley can be scheduled here.

Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel told Local 5 they will be opening appointments for kids 5-11 on their website once available.

“There are children in the second grade who have never experienced a normal school year,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday. “Pediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that.”

Hy-Vee announced Wednesday they will be offering a limited supply of free COVID-19 vaccine shots for children between the ages of 5-11. But those shots will only be available by appointment for now.

Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman told Local 5 supply is extremely limited for now, adding the company expects to start receiving doses in metro Des Moines by Thursday.

Walgreens will begin vaccinating children on Saturday, Nov. 6 and CVS is offering kids vaccines starting Sunday, Nov. 7.

Click here to schedule an appointment with Walgreens, and click here to schedule an appointment with CVS.