3 things to consider before getting a COVID vaccine

Those who have tested positive need to wait 90 days before getting vaccinated, while pregnant women should consult with their doctor or health care provider.

Many Iowans are anxious to get the coronavirus vaccine when it's their turn. But there is a group of people who should not get it right away.

Here are three things to consider.

No. 1

If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or taken one of the antiviral treatments for COVID, you need to wait to get the vaccine.

Doctors recommend a 90-day wait following your last positive test.

No. 2

If you have a history of allergic reactions to vaccines, you should consult with your doctor before getting the COVID shot.

Nurses administering the shot require you to wait 15 minutes after your shot so they can observe any reaction.

No. 3

The vaccines available have not been tested on pregnant women.

If you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or breastfeeding, you should weigh the risk of getting the vaccine.

It will be quite some time until the general public will be able to get the vaccine, but more folks should be eligible next month.