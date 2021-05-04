Every adult in Iowa now eligible for COVID vaccine | Here's how and where to schedule an appointment

Text VACCINE to 515-457-1026 the find a vaccine provider near you.

IOWA, USA — FAST FACTS:

Iowa is nearly four months into its COVID-19 vaccination process, and every single adult in the state is now eligible to get the vaccine.

Individuals 16 years and older can get the Pfizer vaccine while those 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

Essential workers are being prioritized for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson first, and once 70% of that population is vaccinated, those 18 and older can receive it.

Availability and priority varies by county, and more information on specific counties is listed later on in this article.

"So even though the vaccine supply is increasing, they're still at this point won't be enough doses to vaccinate everyone immediately," Gov. Kim Reynolds said on March 31.

To make the process simpler, keep the following things in mind:

Do

Only book one appointment

appointment Frequently check websites for appointments because they open up sporadically

Keep an eye on stores social media pages for vaccine appointment updates

Check one of the websites above or Vaccine Hunter's for information about available appointments

Have your information ready when scheduling appointments

Don't

Book more than one appointment

Plan on getting your second dose (if applicable) at a different location

Call unless you are unable to use or access a computer

Where to get vaccinated

The Iowa Department of Public Health dashboard below lists every vaccine provider available in each county with just a click/tap.

Local 5 has also compiled links to central Iowa county public health departments and other information to know before getting vaccinated.

NOTE: Iowans looking to get vaccinated are advised to contact their county health department and not individual clinics or facilities in order to keep phone lines clear and vaccine schedules updated. Primary care physicians are allowed to directly contact patients to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Various Providers

Boone County

Boone County residents who are eligible for the vaccine will be able to get their shot through Boone County Public Health and Boone County Hospital.

The county has a Facebook page for residents to refer to for the latest updates on vaccine allocation and COVID-19 activity.

Those eligible to schedule an appointment can call 515-433-8299 (VAXX). Every Wednesday at 8 a.m., the county opens its vaccine phone line for folks to schedule their appointments or sign up to be on their waitlist.

Residents can also register online by clicking/tapping here.

Boone County expects the biggest issue with expanded availability to be vaccine supply not keeping up with demand. To help, the health department asks residents to remove their names from the county's vaccine wait list if they found an appointment elsewhere.

"Either sign up for one or please take the courtesy of once you get from one place, take the courtesy of going and taking your names off of the other lists, so that we can provide that vaccine to someone else," said Dr. Brian Mehlhaus with the Boone County Board of Health.

Dallas County

Dallas County residents have several locations to get vaccinated: four Hy-Vee locations, the Adel Health Mart Pharmacy and the Medicap Pharmacy in Dallas Center.

Appointments can be made online or by phone (515-993-3750).

Those scheduling an appointment with the health department should note that scheduling opens at 12 p.m. on Fridays for the following week.

Here is the list with links to schedule an appointment:

Jasper County

The Jasper County Public Health website lists three locations for individuals 65 and older to get vaccinated and those 64 and below with underlying health conditions.

"Jasper County still has very limited vaccine supply available," the website says. "We will continue to work with our community partners to get our allocated vaccines out to those eligible. Please be patient as plans are changing often."

Appointments can be made at the Medicap Pharmacy in Newton by clicking/tapping this link.

Hy-Vee is also administering shots in the county. Click/tap here to schedule.

The Newton Clinic is also administering vaccines in Jasper County. For information about the clinic's vaccine, text covidimm to 641-792-2112.

More updates can be found on the department's Facebook page.

Phone number: 641-787-9224 (Multilingual line: 1-877-558-2609)

Madison County

The Madison County Public Health department is updating residents on vaccine information on their website.

The department routinely posts to Facebook and Twitter with more information on eligibility in the county.

Phone number: 515-462-9051

Marion County

Marion County Public Health (641-828-2238) is hosting first-dose-only Moderna vaccination clinics the week of April 5 at the following times and locations:

These clinics are only for those who live or work in Marion County.

A second-dose clinic is also being held Saturday, April 10 at Dyer Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville. Those due for their second dose will receive a text message from the Marion County Public Health Department.

For assistance with scheduling an appointment call 641-828-2238. Once all appointments are filled a notification will be posted onto the following websites:

A schedule of clinic dates and locations will be released on Mondays here.

Polk County

Polk County updates its website regularly to reflect who is eligible.

Here is a list of providers with links to schedule an appointment:

Story County

Story County (515-239-6730 or 800-529-4610) posts updates online and on the Mary Greeley Medical Center Facebook page.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services (515-961-1074) has an online OneDrive folder with important information on COVID-19 vaccinations for the county.