Answering the top vaccine questions as Iowa begins Phase 1B

Text your questions to 515-457-1026 or email news@weareiowa.com.

Monday marked the first day Iowans in Phase 1B—such as PreK-12 workers, individuals 65 years old and up or first responders—could get the COVID vaccine.

Have a vaccine question? Text it to Local 5 at 515-457-1026 or email news@weareiowa.com.

If a person has had a recent vaccination for shingles, will they be denied a coronavirus vaccine?

While there are no known risks to getting the COVID vaccine and another vaccine back-to-back, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and others recommend you wait at least 14 days.

When a person is going to receive a COVID vaccine, should they stop taking any pain relievers?

According to the Carroll County Public Health Department: no.

You should, however, consult with your doctor for any medical advice including taking pain relievers after getting the shot.

Can people with chronic medical conditions get the vaccine right now?

In Iowa, no. Right now, the second phase rollout of vaccines doesn't include people with underlying health conditions.

The state advisory board making the rules for the vaccination plan hasn't outlined when that group of Iowans will get the vaccine.

What sort of list do I have to be on to get the vaccine?

This one is kind of tricky, because it depends on the county where you live.

Some county health departments have created a list of eligible residents who will get called if there is leftover vaccine on a particular day. Other counties have done away with maintaining a list like that because it's just too complicated.