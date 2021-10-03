WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference

As of Wednesday morning, 916,360 doses have been administered in Iowa with 883,181 going to Iowans. So far, 293,783 individuals are fully vaccinated.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will update Iowans on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Iowa PBS Studio in Johnston at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

To show Iowans the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe, Reynolds got her shot at her press conference last Wednesday.

"I feel fine," the governor said last week. "You don't really... I hardly even felt it. So I feel fine and I'm very happy to have received it."

As of Wednesday morning, 916,360 doses have been administered in Iowa with 883,181 going to Iowans. So far, 293,783 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The state's vaccine dashboard does not include information on how many J&J doses have been administered, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 16,160 doses have been administered as of Tuesday.

A total of 368,640 tests have come back positive since the start of the pandemic, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Deaths as of Wednesday morning total to 5,601.

Outbreaks among long-term care facilities are at their lowest since at least July. Six facilities are currently experiencing an outbreak. A total of 88 cases are active at this time.

Hospitalizations continue to drop as the vaccine rollout continues, with just 173 Iowans currently hospitalized from COVID-19.

