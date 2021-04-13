IDPH advises stopping J&J vaccine doses following federal 'pause' recommendation

The CDC and FDA are monitoring six reported cases of blood clots that occurred in women ages 18 to 48.

IOWA, USA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended a "pause" in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after reports of blood clots in six women.

"With the announcement [Tuesday morning], the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has advised that all Iowa vaccine providers pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until more details are confirmed," IDPH said in a statement.

If you recently received the J&J vaccine, you should monitor symptoms. Risk is very low for anyone who get the shot more than a month ago, according to CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat.

"If you've received the vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, you should contact your health care provider and seek medical treatment," she said on a conference call Tuesday. "Now these symptoms are different from the mild flu-like symptoms, fever and so forth, that many people experience in the couple days after receipt of the vaccine."

Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, noted that these cases have usually occurred about a week after vaccination and no later than 3 weeks after vaccination.

Des Moines Are Community College

DMACC has postponed a Tuesday vaccination clinic using J&J doses in partnership with Medicap Pharmacy.

DMACC President Rob Denson sent out the following email faculty and staff:

"We are aware of the CDC and FDA recommending temporary pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination due to extremely rare adverse reactions. With this, we have decided to postpone today's vaccination clinic. Those who are registered should also be contacted directly by Medicap.

While reactions from the J&J vaccination associated with this type of blood clot are extremely rare (six reported cases of 6.8M), it is important to report any of the following symptoms: severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, within three weeks after vaccination, to your health care provider, according to the statement.

Our hope is to resume the Medicap clinic next week, possibly using the Moderna vaccine.

More information will be sent about this in the coming days."

Iowa State University

"Iowa State will not administer any J&J vaccine doses, pending further info/guidance from the CDC and FDA," ISU posted on Twitter.

A mass vaccination clinic for students was scheduled to open April 19.

UnityPoint Health

"At this time, UnityPoint Health will stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we receive further guidance," the hospital and clinic system told Local 5.

"If you've received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the past three weeks, and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, contact your health care provider immediately," UnityPoint Health said. "While there are a few cases of blood clots, millions have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine with no serious complications."

University of Northern Iowa

"No J&J vaccine has been administered on campus," the University of Northern Iowa said in a statement. "[Tuesday] was the only day this week that the J&J vaccine was scheduled to be used. Students, faculty and staff who registered for the remaining days this week will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine."

