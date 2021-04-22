Dept. of Corrections: 77 inmates given extra Pfizer vaccine; 2 staffers placed on leave

At this time, the only side effects experienced by the inmates are those commonly associated with the Pfizer vaccine, according to Iowa DOC.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Dec. 31, 2020

Two Department of Corrections medical staffers have been placed on leave after they incorrectly administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 77 inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary.

The department says the dosage administered exceeded the amount advised by Pfizer, with initial reports saying that the inmates might have received up to six times the recommended dosage.

An official said the affected inmates have been notified and are being closely monitored by medical staff. At this time, the only side effects experienced by the inmates are those commonly associated with the Pfizer vaccine.

The department says it contacted the CDC and Pfizer for guidance after learning about the mistake.

Iowa DOC has also temporarily stopped giving out any vaccines while it conducts an investigation.

The two nursing staff members who gave out the wrong vaccine amounts have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.