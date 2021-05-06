Iowa doctor encourages parents to get ready to sign teens up for Pfizer vaccine

The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12-15 by next week.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa doctors are encouraging parents to get ready to sign their teens up to be vaccinated.

The FDA could approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12-15 in a matter of days.

"I get the question all the time, 'When can I vaccinate my kids?'" UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrician Dr. Steve Rinderknecht said.

While many parents are excited to get their kids vaccinated, Rinderknecht said there are some who are hesitant because of how fast the vaccines were approved.

"This is being studied and looked at from a safety standpoint and scrutinized more than any other vaccine I've ever seen," he said. "Yes, it was rushed. It was rushed for a good reason because we're in the middle of this terrible pandemic, but corners were not cut."

While younger people are less likely to have serious complications if they get COVID, doctors said it's still important to get them vaccinated.

"There are really two reasons to get this vaccine in those adolescents," Rinderknecht said. "One is to not only protect their individual health, but it also helps the entire health of the community. If that immunity rate in the community is higher, there's not as much spread so the older folks that get sicker are not going to get it as often."

In March, Pfizer released early results from a vaccine study looking at 2,260 kids ages 12-15.

There were no reported cases of COVID-19 among those fully vaccinated, but 18 kids who got placebos got the virus.

There were mild side effects reported, similar to what has been seen in young adults.