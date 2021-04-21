Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference

The governor's latest conference comes just over a week after the state paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six reports of blood clots.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will update Iowans on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 p.m. Wednesday from the Iowa PBS Studio in Johnston.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a "pause" in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots in six women.

Reynolds said state officials scrambled to announce the pause in Iowa because they weren't notified beforehand.

"This was a surprising setback at a time when our vaccine efforts are showing much progress," she said. "And because states weren't informed in advance of the announcement we were left to develop contingency plans in the moment per vaccine clinic scheduled yesterday and throughout the week."

During last week's press conference, Dr. Patricia Winokur, executive dean of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, explained the reasoning behind the pause.

"They did this because they had received reports of six cases of a rare blood clotting disorder, that's also associated with low platelet counts," she said. "This is a disease that many of us have not seen, and they are taking the appropriate caution to review these cases."

Winokur also led the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and is currently part of the Novavax trial.

361,314 Iowans have tested positive

5,893 Iowans have died

342,409 Iowans have recovered

895,872 have completed their vaccine series in Iowa

All adults in the United States are now eligible for a vaccine, meeting the April 19 deadline set by President Joe Biden.