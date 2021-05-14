LIST: Iowa adapting to CDC's latest guidance on mask-wearing

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removed the state mask mandate months ago, but the CDC's latest guidelines are encouraging cities, events and more to reconsider their rules.

Remember: a person isn't considered fully vaccinated immediately after their final dose. The CDC says a person is considered "fully protected" from COVID-19 two weeks after their final dose.

After the CDC's announcement this week, many are now loosening their rules.

However, many government entities, businesses, events and more retained their own mask-wearing policies following the governor's easing of restrictions.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was adamant about not issuing a mask mandate up until the state reached more than 1,500 hospitalizations from the virus in November 2020.

Fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a face mask or practice social distance in certain situations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday .

"The rescinding of the requirement takes effect immediately and follows the updated CDC recommendation that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others," the zoo posted to Facebook.

The Des Moines zoo says it'll be following the guidance of the city as well as the CDC to no longer require face masks.

Effective immediately, seats closed with zip ties and tarps will be removed and pod seating will be turned off. Available seats can be purchased in any quantity.

Wearing a mask will not be required in Principal Park for anyone, vaccinated or not. Non-vaccinated fans are "highly encouraged" to continue wearing a mask while attending Iowa Cubs games.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS : Cities and counties

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie removed the mask mandate Friday. Cownie issued the city's mask mandate in August 2020.

“It has been a long and challenging road for us these past 14 months but now we are nearing the corner," Cownie said. "That is why we will follow the recommendations of the CDC and immediately loosen the restrictions in Des Moines.”

The mayor said that people who still need vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required to wear face coverings.

City of Ames

The Ames City Council will discuss its mask mandate Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. during a special meeting. The face mask ordinance is set to expire on June 30.

No action will be taken at this meeting and there will be no public input, according to a press release from the city.

“With the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) relaxing many mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people, there has been some confusion surrounding the Ames ordinance,” said Ames Mayor John Haila. “This meeting will allow the City Council to consider and discuss the latest public health guidance and to place this item on the agenda for action on May 25.”