LIST: Iowa adapting to CDC's latest guidance on mask-wearing
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removed the state mask mandate months ago, but the CDC's latest guidelines are encouraging cities, events and more to reconsider their rules.
Fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a face mask or practice social distance in certain situations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was adamant about not issuing a mask mandate up until the state reached more than 1,500 hospitalizations from the virus in November 2020.
The state's mandate lasted from Nov. 17, 2020, through Feb. 7, 2021.
However, many government entities, businesses, events and more retained their own mask-wearing policies following the governor's easing of restrictions.
After the CDC's announcement this week, many are now loosening their rules.
Remember: a person isn't considered fully vaccinated immediately after their final dose. The CDC says a person is considered "fully protected" from COVID-19 two weeks after their final dose.
EVENTS: Music, sports and more
Wearing a mask will not be required in Principal Park for anyone, vaccinated or not. Non-vaccinated fans are "highly encouraged" to continue wearing a mask while attending Iowa Cubs games.
Effective immediately, seats closed with zip ties and tarps will be removed and pod seating will be turned off. Available seats can be purchased in any quantity.
The Des Moines zoo says it'll be following the guidance of the city as well as the CDC to no longer require face masks.
"The rescinding of the requirement takes effect immediately and follows the updated CDC recommendation that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others," the zoo posted to Facebook.
LOCAL GOVERNMENTS: Cities and counties
Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie removed the mask mandate Friday. Cownie issued the city's mask mandate in August 2020.
“It has been a long and challenging road for us these past 14 months but now we are nearing the corner," Cownie said. "That is why we will follow the recommendations of the CDC and immediately loosen the restrictions in Des Moines.”
The mayor said that people who still need vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required to wear face coverings.
City of Ames
The Ames City Council will discuss its mask mandate Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. during a special meeting. The face mask ordinance is set to expire on June 30.
No action will be taken at this meeting and there will be no public input, according to a press release from the city.
“With the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) relaxing many mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people, there has been some confusion surrounding the Ames ordinance,” said Ames Mayor John Haila. “This meeting will allow the City Council to consider and discuss the latest public health guidance and to place this item on the agenda for action on May 25.”
No central Iowa counties have issued updated guidance as of Friday evening.
STATE GUIDANCE: What is set to change?
Iowa Department of Public Health modifies guidance for schools, child care providers
IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia wrote a letter to Iowans Friday detailing the state's new guidance for schools and child care providers.
In short, Garcia's letter says these institutions should treat COVID-19 "like other child illnesses." She also urges schools and child care providers to provide parents the option to have their children wear masks.
She continues to say parents should be given information around exposure to the virus so they can make their own informed decisions.
"To that end, while we acknowledge that some parents may want their child to continue to wear a cloth face covering for reasons that make sense for their family or that child’s individual health condition, we urge schools and child care settings to provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage," Garcia wrote.