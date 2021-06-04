ISU to hold mass vaccination clinic for students starting April 19

The goal is to vaccinate as many students as possible before the semester is over.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students for two weeks starting April 19, school leaders announced Tuesday.

All students will be prioritized to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Students will be sent information through email about how to sign up for an appointment.

As more shots become available to the university, ISU said they will expand vaccinations to more faculty, staff and postdocs.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said last week she would be setting aside doses for college students, with the Iowa Department of Public Health helping to coordinate on-site vaccination clinics to help ease the access to the shots.

IDPH Director Kelly Garcia noted many of the new coronavirus cases in Iowa are from spring break travel and are showing up in younger people between the ages of 18 and 25.

ISU continues to update its vaccination plan here.