Data center that houses Iowa vaccine system experiences hardware malfunction

The Mid Atlantic Data Center houses data for the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System, which is used by providers to report COVID-19 vaccine rates.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Providers are currently unable to report COVID-19 vaccine administration data into the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System due to a hardware malfunction in the data center that houses it.

Mid Atlantic Data Center and IRIS have indicated the error is impacting accessibility for Iowa and multiple other states, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Besides providers not being able to report vaccine administration data, updating the data on the vaccine dashboard of the state's website will be delayed. Vaccine data entry will also be delayed until after IRIS access is restored.

The IRIS vendor "is working diligently with the data center to ensure access is restored as soon as possible," IDPH said. The agency anticipates the application to be restored within the next 24 hours.

IDPH officials are implementing backup plans to avoid a prolonged disruption to Iowa's vaccine providers and updates will be provided as soon as more details are available.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 1,113,996 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. A total of 1,070,910 have been administered to Iowans.

A total of 317,310 individuals have started their two-dose vaccine series while 383,456 have completed their full two-dose series. The state's website says 29,760 people are fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.