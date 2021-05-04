Your top vaccine questions, answered

Eligibility is now open to all Iowa adults. But there are some things you should know before scheduling an appointment.

IOWA, USA — To find a COVID vaccine provider near you, click here or text VACCINE to 515-457-1026

Local 5 is answering the top coronavirus vaccine questions as all adults in Iowa are now eligible to get the shot.

Individuals 16 years and older can get the Pfizer vaccine while those 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

Essential workers are being prioritized for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson first, and once 70% of that population is vaccinated, those 18 and older can receive it.

Remember: availability and priority varies by county.

Do I need insurance?

No. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and you do not need insurance to get it. You should not be charged out-of-pocket costs or receive a bill from your medical provider or vaccination facility.

This applies to anyone who has private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or those without insurance.

If you were charged for the vaccine, contact your insurance immediately. If they don't fix it, file a complaint with the Iowa Insurance Division.

Some vaccine providers will ask if you have an insurance card at your appointment. This is they can get reimbursed for giving you the vaccine.

Again, it's ok if you don't have insurance. You will still be able to get your vaccine shot, free of charge. The federal government is paying for the shots.

What questions do I have to answer before getting the vaccine?

There is a series of 10 questions set up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of a pre-vaccination checklist.

It helps them determine is there any reason you shouldn't get the shot.

Some of the questions include:

If you're feeling sick today.

if you've receive any other vaccines in the last few weeks

if you're allergies to certain products or items

If you answer "yes" to any of the questions, it doesn't necessarily mean you can't get the vaccine.

You will simply be prompted with more questions to answer so the provider can get more information. You need to answer the questions truthfully.

At the end of the questionnaire, you'll be asked to attest your answers are honest and then sign your name.