Iowans with cystic fibrosis, diabetes excited to be eligible for COVID vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa — More Iowans will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday they're expanding eligibility to include people under 65 with certain underlying health conditions.

The news came as a shock to Susie Rider.

"It kind of crept up on us even though we had been waiting for it," Rider said.

Starting Monday, Rider's daughter Andrea, who has cystic fibrosis, will be eligible for the vaccine.

"In Andrea's case, she has cystic fibrosis-related diabetes," Rider said. "While her lungs have been relatively healthy, digestively, that's not the case. So we're more concerned about what COVID would do to her for diabetes purposes."

James Jennings, who has Type 2 diabetes, is also in the newest priority group.

"I feel like I've been dodging bullets the past year," Jennings said. "It's kind of exciting, actually, to know that my turn is finally going to come up."

Even so, Jennings said the news comes with some guilt.

"I've been waiting for my turn, but I feel like there are other people that might even need it more than I do," Jennings said. "I don't want to push anybody out of the way. I never wanted to jump the line or anything."