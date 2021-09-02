No, Broadlawns isn't discriminating against non-patients for vaccine appointments

Broadlawns Medical Center, MercyOne and UnityPoint are allowed to reserve vaccines for their patients on a first come, first served basis since supply is limited.

DES MOINES, Iowa — FAST FACTS:

Demand is still far outpacing supply , so providers are urging patience .

Contact your county health department with your vaccine questions or call 2-1-1.

Iowa is in Phase 1B Tier 1 for vaccine eligibility. Those 65 years and older can get the vaccine at any point during the phase.

The race is on for Iowans to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment, but many are coming up short.

A Local 5 viewer named Mary said she was turned away from Broadlawns Medical Center because she wasn't a patient there. Mary asked Local 5 if she was discriminated against.

The answer is "no."

Each health care system in the metro, including MercyOne and UnityPoint, receive a very limited supply of vaccine doses each week. It is up to them to administer doses on a first come, first served basis for those eligible for the vaccine.

However, they must vaccinate those eligible for the vaccine first.

Broadlawns isn't the only one reserving vaccine appointments for those already in their patient database— MercyOne and UnityPoint are doing the same.

These providers are allowed to do this because supply for the vaccine is very limited.

There are other ways for folks to access the vaccine, for example, local health departments may be holding a drive-thru clinic and pharmacies are also offering appointments.

Again, Iowa's vaccine supply does not match the demand. The Iowa Department of Public Health and vaccine providers urge patience as more doses become available.