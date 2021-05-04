Jasper County waiting until next week to vaccinate those 16 and up

Jasper County isn't quite ready to move forward with vaccinating those 16 and older. It's still working on getting through those 16-64 with underlying conditions.

NEWTON, Iowa — Iowans 16 years and older can now schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

However, at the Newton Clinic in Jasper County, the staff is waiting one more week before opening eligibility.

"We can monitor this based on our call volumes and based on the sheer volumes tells us what the demand out there is," said Mark Thayer, the administrator at the Newton Clinic.

Jasper County receives about 1,000 doses each week and they have nearly 15,000 people to vaccinate still.

“As of right now, in Jasper County, we’ve given about 17,600 vaccines. Of those, about 6,731 have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine," said Becky Pryor, the administrator at the Jasper County Health Department.

The goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Jasper County has seven people in its call center. The staff there said they answer around 3,000 calls, specifically, about COVID-19 a week.

For the first time, the state allocated 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to Jasper County. They plan to give those to manufacturing facilities first.

Those who live in Jasper County can still get the vaccine from a different county. First, everyone should check with their doctor to see if they are offering doses for patients.

Other places to find a vaccine appointment include pharmacies like Hy-Vee, CVS, Walgreens, Medicap and more.

There is also a Twitter account called @IAVaccineAlerts that sends out automated tweets when appointments are made available.