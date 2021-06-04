Here's where Iowa stands as US sets COVID vaccination rate goal at 70% by July 4

Nearly 169 million Americans over the age of 12 have been vaccinated, but another 18 to 19 million are needed to reach the 70% goal.

IOWA, USA — President Joe Biden announced on May 4 his administration's goal to vaccinate 70% of eligible Americans for COVID-19 by July 4.

Nearly 169 million Americans over the age of 12 have been vaccinated, but another 18 to 19 million are needed to reach the holiday goal.

A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study noted one-third of teens hospitalized with the virus required intensive care, and 5% were put on ventilators.

More than half of the kids hospitalized had one or more underlying medical conditions. The data also showed more children were hospitalized in March and April this year after initially decreasing to start 2021.

"When we look at a pandemic such as COVID-19, it's not just about you, it's about everyone around you," said Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk County Health Department. "Maybe your friends, your family, your co-workers, there may be individuals that for some medical reasons that they cannot get vaccinated."

A few things to remember as Americans are urged to the vaccine and reach a nationwide 70% vaccination rate:

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Everyone 12 years old and up is eligible for the vaccine; appointments are no longer needed in Iowa to get a shot

You are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or single dose of J&J

You don't need to get tested for COVID after the vaccine, though you may test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Moderna and Pfizer are currently working for a COVID-19 vaccine for younger children

