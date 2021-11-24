Mass vaccination clinic gave over 100 kids double doses of Pfizer vaccine, MercyOne says

The Des Moines hospital says 107 kids under the age of 12 received an incorrect dosage during the Nov. 20 clinic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 100 children received a double dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic last weekend, MercyOne confirmed Wednesday.

The Des Moines hospital says 107 kids received an incorrect dosage during the Nov. 20 clinic. The prescribed dose for a child under 12 years old is 10 micrograms. The kids affected received 20 micrograms.

MercyOne says representatives are "proactively contacting all parents" about the incident. Pediatricians are also available to answer any questions they may have.

So, what side effects will these kids experience from the double dose? The hospital system says they may experience "more pronounced post-vaccine responses," including a sore arm, mild fever, headache and fatigue.

Those older than 12 years old who received the vaccine at the clinic got the appropriate dose, MercyOne says. It's now implementing procedures to "ensure a similar incident does not happen again."

"MercyOne strongly believes in the safety and efficacy of all COVID-19 vaccines available to eligible age groups. Vaccination continues to be the most effective way to protect yourself from the COVID-19 virus and its variants," MercyOne said in a statement.